Ville Heinola News: Unlikely to see much playing time

Heinola was scratched for the ninth game in a row in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

Heinola has one assist over six appearances since the start of January, and he's been scratched 21 times in that span. The Jets made just a couple of depth moves at the trade deadline, but one of those was to bring in Luke Schenn, which gives the team nine healthy defensemen on the roster. It's safe to assume Heinola is at the bottom of the depth chart, as well as No. 5 out of five left-shot blueliners, so he'll be competing primarily with Haydn Fleury and Logan Stanley for playing time. The Jets apparently don't want to lose Heinola for nothing on waivers, as they've kept him on the roster since he healed from an ankle injury that kept him out until late November. He has just one helper with 11 shots on net, 15 blocked shots and a plus-7 rating across a career-high 17 appearances.