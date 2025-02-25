Vince Dunn News: Breaks up shutout bid

Dunn scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Dunn broke up former teammate Jordan Binnington's shutout bid at 5:13 of the third period. Over the last 11 games, Dunn has three goals, three assists and 34 shots on net. The 28-year-old defenseman hasn't elevated his offense this season, but he's at 11 goals, 26 points, 94 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating across 40 appearances while seeing time on the top pairing and first power-play unit.