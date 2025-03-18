Vince Dunn News: Deals assist Tuesday

Dunn registered an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Dunn helped out on a Matty Beniers goal in the second period. Over nine outings in March, Dunn has contributed six assists, providing steady offense from the blue line once again after some shaky stretches in January and February. The 28-year-old blueliner is up to 32 points, 116 shots on net, 56 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating over 49 contests this season. He remains in a top-pairing role and also sees plenty of power-play time.