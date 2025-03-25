Vince Dunn News: Provides assist in overtime loss

Dunn logged an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Flames.

Dunn set up a Tye Kartye go-ahead goal in the second period. The 28-year-old Dunn is playing steady all-around hockey lately with six helpers over his last 10 contests. The defenseman is up to 34 points, 123 shots on net, 61 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 52 appearances in a top-pairing role.