Vincent Trocheck News: Pots shorthanded game-winner

Trocheck scored a shorthanded goal on two shots in Monday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Trocheck converted on a feed from J.T. Miller to give the Rangers their first lead of the game at 3:40 of the third period. That goal held as the game-winner, which gave Trocheck a career-high six game-winning tallies this year. He's up to 25 goals, 58 points, 200 shots on net, 214 hits, 78 blocked shots, 44 PIM and a minus-1 rating across 81 appearances. He's also earned 12 power-play points and six shorthanded points.