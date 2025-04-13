Vincent Trocheck News: Two-point effort against Canes

Trocheck picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 7-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Both helpers came in the third period after the Rangers were already down 5-1, a last gasp of competitiveness before the team was officially eliminated from the playoffs. Trocheck has done his best to keep New York afloat in recent weeks, and over the last 15 games he's delivered seven goals and 15 points. The 31-year-old will need three more points in the Rangers' last two games to reach 60 for the third straight campaign.