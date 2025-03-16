Vladislav Kolyachonok News: Collects first assist with new team

Kolyachonok notched an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Devils.

Kolyachonok remains listed on the top pairing alongside Kris Letang, but the former had just 12:00 of ice time in Saturday's win. The helper was Kolyachonok's first point as a Penguin, and he's at six points, 17 shots on net, 26 blocked shots, 18 hits and a minus-9 rating over 29 appearances when accounting for his time with Utah earlier in the season.