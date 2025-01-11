Walker Duehr Injury: Exits Saturday's contest

Duehr did not return to the game after leaving for the locker room following a collision in the third period, Ryan Pike of FlamesNation.ca reports.

There was no update on Duehr's status following the contest. That leaves him in doubt for Monday's game against the Blackhawks, which begins a four-game road trip for the Flames. If Duehr, who was in the lineup for Connor Zary (lower body), can't play Monday, recent call-up Rory Kerins would be in line for his NHL debut.