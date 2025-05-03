William Eklund Injury: In stable condition after skate cut

Eklund (wrist) is in stable condition after his wrist was cut by Filip Hronek's skate during a tune-up game Saturday ahead of the 2025 IIHF World Championship, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey News reports.

Eklund's agent, Todd Diamond, said it looks like the skate "didn't cut key tendons or nerves at the moment." The 22-year-old Eklund was taken to a local hospital after the incident happened in Brno, Czechia. The World Championship, which begins May 9, is set to be played partially in Stockholm, Sweden, which is Eklund's hometown. The opportunity to represent Sweden at home would doubtlessly be special, but after that scary incident, the focus right now is squarely on his recovery.