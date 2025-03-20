Fantasy Hockey
William Karlsson Injury: Game-time call Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2025 at 11:23am

Karlsson (lower body) will be a game-time decision against the Bruins on Thursday.

Karlsson has been sidelined since Jan. 20 versus the Blues due to his lower-body injury, a stretch of 20 games on the shelf. Prior to his absence, the veteran forward was mired in a 14-game goal drought during which he recorded just three assists to go with 32 shots, five hits and five blocks. If Karlsson is given the all-clear, he should still slot into a third-line role.

