William Nylander News: Three-game, four-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2025

Nylander picked up an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over Ottawa.

Willie has at least one point in each of the Leafs' three games this postseason (one goal, three assists). He has six shots and two minor penalties, too. Nylander and John Tavares have been getting more O-zone starts than Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner's line this postseason, and that has been paying dividends for the Leafs. This deployment could continue through the postseason, given the Marner-Matthews' defensive prowess, and that's great news for anyone who snagged Nylander in a postseason format.

