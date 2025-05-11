Wyatt Johnston News: Nets goal in home win

Johnston scored a goal on four shots and levied four hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Johnston was held without a point in the first two matchups of this series, but he helped seal the win by giving Dallas a 5-2 lead in the final stanza. The 21-year-old has delivered four goals and four helpers over 10 playoff games, but his minus-11 rating is the worst mark on the team. Johnston will look to improve that number when the Stars host the Jets in Game 3 on Tuesday.