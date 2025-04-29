Wyatt Johnston News: Sets new franchise record

Johnston scored two goals, one on the power play, and added an assist Monday in the Stars' 6-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The 21-year-old wrote his name in the franchise record book when he banked a shot from the corner in off Mackenzie Blackwood just nine seconds into the first period -- the fastest playoff goal in Stars history. Johnston then snuffed out a Colorado rally late in the second period with his power-play tally, giving Dallas a 4-2 lead. The goals were the first of the postseason for Johnston, who has five points in five games. He'll look to stay hot as the Stars try to advance to the second round in Game 6 on Thursday.