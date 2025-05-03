Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Wyatt Johnston headshot

Wyatt Johnston News: Strikes on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2025

Johnston scored a power-play goal on two shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick in the contest, but Johnston's tally was the game-winner that sent the Stars to the second round. He cashed in on a power play that resulted from Jack Drury's holding penalty late in the final frame. Johnston had an acceptable first round with three goals, four assists, 16 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-9 rating over seven contests. The 21-year-old center continues to be a critical part of the Stars' overall game plan.

Wyatt Johnston
Dallas Stars
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now