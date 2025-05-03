Wyatt Johnston News: Strikes on power play

Johnston scored a power-play goal on two shots, added three hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche in Game 7.

Mikko Rantanen had a hat trick in the contest, but Johnston's tally was the game-winner that sent the Stars to the second round. He cashed in on a power play that resulted from Jack Drury's holding penalty late in the final frame. Johnston had an acceptable first round with three goals, four assists, 16 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-9 rating over seven contests. The 21-year-old center continues to be a critical part of the Stars' overall game plan.