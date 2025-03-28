Wyatt Kaiser News: Lends assist Friday

Kaiser recorded an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Kaiser ended a five-game slump with the helper. The 22-year-old defenseman is seeing steady playing time in March, most often on the second pairing. He's yet to display much of a scoring touch with just eight points over 49 contests. He's added 57 shots on net, 80 blocked shots, 45 hits and a minus-2 rating through 49 appearances.