Xavier Parent News: Grabs one-year deal

Parent inked a one-year, entry-level contract with New Jersey on Friday.

Parent's deal will kick in for the 2025-26 campaign, so he won't be eligible to be called up to the Devils roster this season. Undrafted out of the QMJHL, the 23-year-old center has generated 11 goals and 15 helpers in 44 minor-league contests for AHL Utica this year. While Parent is far from a lock next year, he should at least have a shot at earning a roster spot during training camp in the fall.