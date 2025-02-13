Yegor Surin News: Needs time to develop
Surin has four goals and six points in 29 outings with KHL Yaroslavl this season.
Those aren't great numbers, but it's difficult for an 18-year-old to excel in the KHL. He's done far better in the MHL, which is Russia's junior league, providing seven goals and 17 points in 12 appearances in 2024-25. Surin might develop into a really good power forward, but he needs time to develop. The Predators selected him with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.
