Zach Aston-Reese News: Rare goal in loss

Aston-Reese scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Aston-Reese ended a 57-game goal drought with his second-period tally. He had just eight assists in that span, so while he's been a regular in the Blue Jackets' lineup for much of the season, he's not a player who will help much in fantasy. He's just a point off his career high of 17 from the 2018-19 campaign, having earned five goals, 11 assists, 96 shots on net, 169 hits, 54 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating over 73 appearances in 2024-25.