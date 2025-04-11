Fantasy Hockey
Zach Hyman

Zach Hyman Injury: Exits Friday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Hyman (undisclosed) won't return to Friday's game versus the Sharks, Mark Spector of Sportsnet reports.

Hyman was hurt in the second period, but the nature and severity of his injury are unknown. The Oilers have nearly secured their playoff spot, so they're taking a cautious approach with most injuries, and there have been plenty of them over the last couple of weeks. It's unclear if Hyman will be healthy enough to suit up Sunday in Winnipeg -- if not, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (illness) could be an option if he recovers in time.

Zach Hyman
Edmonton Oilers
More Stats & News
