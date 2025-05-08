Zach Hyman News: Deals assist in win

Hyman registered an assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

Hyman set up an Evander Kane tally in the third period. Over the last three games, Hyman has contributed two goals and two assists. He's been a physical force in the playoffs, though he had just one hit Thursday. The winger is at seven points, 50 hits, 18 shots on net and a plus-4 rating over eight postseason contests.