Zach Hyman News: Dishes pair of assists

Hyman logged two assists, three shots on goal and five hits in Friday's 7-4 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Hyman has earned a goal, two assists, six shots on net, 14 hits and an even plus-minus rating over three playoff contests. The 32-year-old winger set up goals by Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid. As long as Hyman's in a top-six role, he should have a good chance to be productive on offense. He closed the regular season on a seven-game skid followed by a three-game injury absence, but he's looked pretty close to 100 percent in the postseason.