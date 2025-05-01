Zach Hyman News: Goal, assist in win

Hyman scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and doled out seven hits in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings in Game 6.

Hyman earned his second multi-point effort of the playoffs during a frenetic first period. He's collected two goals, three assists, 14 shots on net, 43 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over six playoff contests. The Oilers loaded up their top line late in the first round, which gave the rest of the forwards more favorable matchups. Hyman may begin the second round versus the Golden Knights in a second-line role.