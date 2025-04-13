Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zack Ostapchuk headshot

Zack Ostapchuk Injury: Contending with lower-body injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Ostapchuk sustained a lower-body injury in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Calgary, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky did not provide an update on Ostapchuk's status after the contest, which leaves the 21-year-old forward with a day-to-day designation. San Jose will be in Vancouver on Monday for their penultimate game of the season. In the scenario that Ostapchuk and Cameron Lund (illness) aren't available for that matchup, the Sharks will need to recall a forward from AHL San Jose on an emergency basis.

Zack Ostapchuk
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now