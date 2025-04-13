Zack Ostapchuk Injury: Contending with lower-body injury

Ostapchuk sustained a lower-body injury in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Calgary, Max Miller of NHL.com reports.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky did not provide an update on Ostapchuk's status after the contest, which leaves the 21-year-old forward with a day-to-day designation. San Jose will be in Vancouver on Monday for their penultimate game of the season. In the scenario that Ostapchuk and Cameron Lund (illness) aren't available for that matchup, the Sharks will need to recall a forward from AHL San Jose on an emergency basis.