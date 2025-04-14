Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zack Ostapchuk headshot

Zack Ostapchuk Injury: Unavailable Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Ostapchuk (lower body) won't play against Vancouver on Monday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.

Ostapchuk is day-to-day and will miss at least one game after being injured in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Calgary. He hasn't earned a point in 13 NHL outings this season while posting six shots on goal, 24 hits, 10 blocked shots and 19 PIM. Danil Gushchin will replace Ostapchuk in Monday's lineup.

Zack Ostapchuk
San Jose Sharks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now