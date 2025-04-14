Zack Ostapchuk Injury: Unavailable Monday
Ostapchuk (lower body) won't play against Vancouver on Monday, according to Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News.
Ostapchuk is day-to-day and will miss at least one game after being injured in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Calgary. He hasn't earned a point in 13 NHL outings this season while posting six shots on goal, 24 hits, 10 blocked shots and 19 PIM. Danil Gushchin will replace Ostapchuk in Monday's lineup.
