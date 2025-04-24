Zeev Buium News: Earns first point

Buium notched a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 3.

Buium's played in all three playoff games so far, keeping Declan Chisholm and Jon Merrill in the press box. As expected, Buium's minutes have been limited -- though he is seeing power-play time. That's where he set up a Kirill Kaprizov tally just 3:13 into this contest. The Wild have a couple of workhorse defensemen in Brock Faber and Jonas Brodin, so Buium is likely to be sheltered throughout the playoffs before getting a chance at a larger role in 2025-26.