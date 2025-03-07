Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zemgus Girgensons headshot

Zemgus Girgensons News: Earns assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Girgensons notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Sabres.

Girgensons snapped a four-game point drought. He has three points over his last eight outings, which followed a 33-game slump. The 31-year-old is in a fourth-line role and is unlikely to see much more than that after the Lightning replenished their forward depth by acquiring Yanni Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand from the Kraken on Wednesday. Girgensons has just five points with 68 shots on net, 122 hits, 37 blocked shots and 31 PIM over 62 appearances this season.

Zemgus Girgensons
Tampa Bay Lightning
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now