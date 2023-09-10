BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS: Get $100 On Launch Day

With Kentucky sports betting set to go live, be sure to use the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS when you register for $100 on Launch Day, which takes place on Thursday, September 28. As long as you are a new customer and located in the Bluegrass State, you will be able to take advantage of one of the top Kentucky betting promos.

Launch Day hits Kentucky on September 28, with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. On Saturday, September 30, the Florida Gators will travel to Lexington for a date with the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky sports betting comes at the perfect time, so don't miss out on this great welcome offer on one of the top Kentucky sportsbooks.

Sign Up With the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get $100 On Launch Day

To get started on one of the top sports betting sites, click on the "BET NOW" button listed below. This will take you to the BetMGM new user registration page where you will be required to provide some basic personal information like your name, email address, physical address, and phone number. You will also need to verify your identity, so enter your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN in order to do so.

Once you have registered, you will be able to make your first deposit on one of the most reliable PayPal or credit card betting sites, although there is no deposit required to claim the $100 pre-registration offer on one of the best sports betting apps in Kentucky.

Use The BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS To Get $100 On Launch Day

After registering and depositing, you'll be ready to get started with your Launch Day welcome offer. Just use the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS and you'll get $100 in bonus bets when Kentucky sports betting goes live on September 28.

There are additional offers as well, but the offers cannot be combined. If you do not use the pre-registration offer, you can use the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOFB200 in order to get $200 in bonus bets instantly when you place your first wager of at least $10 after launch day.

Get $100 On Launch Day With The BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS

The date is almost here, and you can get $100 on Launch Day with the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS. When you sign up for a new account and register with the sportsbook promo code to get your welcome offer when sports betting goes live in the Kentucky on September 28.

Launch Day is going to be absolute madness with the exciting sports calendar on tap. In addition to betting on Detroit vs Green Bay's NFL odds on Thursday Night Football, you'll be able to bet on MLB odds for the final week of the regular season, and the arenas will be rocking soon with both NBA and NHL games right around the corner.

Be sure to use the BetMGM Kentucky Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get your $100 welcome offer on Launch Day. This is a great way to get your account off to a great start and never look back.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.