First Look At 2024 March Madness Odds: Who Can Win The NCAA Tournament?

The 2023 NCAA Tournament wrapped up Monday night, but it isn't too early to start thinking about March Madness in 2024. Who can win the NCAA Tournament next year? This first look at 2024 March Madness odds identifies some potential contenders and where you can bet on them.

First Look At 2024 March Madness Odds

Unlike professional sports which can see minimal turnover among key players from contending teams, college basketball experiences significant roster turnover from year to year, especially among the teams that consistently make deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. Not only do many top players stay only one year before making the jump to the NBA, but college basketball has its own free agency equivalent with the transfer portal, which has seen a significant uptick in usage recently.

Given the changing player landscape, the key to building a successful college basketball program is having a strong coaching staff that can recruit top talent and get the most out of different players on the court. The 2024 March Madness odds will shift significantly as prospective student-athletes coming out of high school continue committing to college teams while experienced players switch teams via the transfer portal or grad programs, but when considering teams that can win the NCAA Tournament in 2024 before placing your NCAAB betting picks, the first step is looking at which coaches have what it takes to win the NCAA Tournament.

Who Can Win The NCAA Tournament In 2024?

When it comes to 2024 NCAA Tournament title contenders, Kentucky tops the list thanks to its outstanding recruiting class. Three of the top five and four of the top 15 basketball recruits coming out of high school have committed to Kentucky, led by Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards and DJ Wagner. The 2023-24 Kentucky team put together by coach John Calipari could be reminiscent of the 2012 championship team, which was led by standout freshmen Anthony Davis and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.

Kentucky has the mix of coaching and talent to compete in 2024, but other blue blood programs that have found success in recent years should be back in contention as well. Those teams include Duke, Kansas, Villanova, UNC, Gonzaga, and Baylor, all of which have made at least one Final Four over the past three years. Conversely, one team whose chances are likely to be overstated are the 2023 March Madness champs, as the last team to repeat as NCAA Tournament champions are the Gators in 2006 and 2007.

One additional team to keep an eye on as a sleeper in the 2024 NCAA Tournament in Arizona. The Wildcats crashed out in the first round in 2023 as a No. 2 seed, but this is a team that has gone 61-11 over the last two seasons under coach Tommy Lloyd. If Arizona can make a deep run in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the team would have a crowd support advantage in the biggest games down the stretch, as the Final Four in 2024 is set to be played at State Farm Stadium in Phoenix, Arizona.

How To Bet On 2024 March Madness Odds

