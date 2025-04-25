MLS Predictions: Best Bets, Betting Tips & Odds for Week 10

This article is part of our Football Predictions series.

A juicy Week 10 slate of MLS presents a good bounce-back spot after whiffing on last week's board. Home favorites lead the way and that's where I'll be looking for a couple parlays.

Major League Soccer Best Bets - The Buckeye State parlay

Betting tip: Moneyline Parlay FC Cincinnati + Columbus Crew +147

Unbeaten in their last five and winners of four straight, FC Cincinnati enter Week 10 as one of the hottest teams in MLS. Up next is a home tilt with a Sporting KC side that exploded for five goals at San Jose last week, but they continue to leak goals at the back, giving up seven across their last two matches. Look for the high-octane FC Cincinnati attack to fuel a fifth consecutive win.

Speaking of San Jose and leaky defenses, Columbus are in a prime bounce-back spot after losing their first game of the season to Inter Miami last week despite looking like the better side for most of the match. The Earthquakes have lost two straight and five of their last seven, setting the stage nicely for the Crew to get back in the win column.

MLS Best Bets for Philadelphia Union + Los Angeles FC parlay

Betting tip: Moneyline Parlay Philadelphia Union + LAFC +161

The Union are hot off a 3-0 win over Atlanta United and are back home against a D.C. United group that pulled a shock 2-1 road win against the New York Red Bulls last week. The kicker is that D.C. could be without their top two attackers in Joao Peglow, who scored both goals against the Red Bulls ruled out (thigh), and Christian Benteke listed as questionable with a quad injury. Look for the Union to take advantage of a decimated D.C. United attack Saturday.

LAFC are also up against a less-than-full strength side in St. Louis CITY SC, who have scored just one goal across their last five contests. LAFC have won three of four home matches in 2025, and St. Louis CITY have yet to score a goal in four matches against them.

Major League Soccer Best Bets - Mega Parlay

Betting tip: Moneyline Parlay FC Cincinnati + Columbus Crew + Philadelphia Union + LAFC +544

I will be mixing and matching all of these on multiple parlay tickets, and it makes sense to put a dusting on all four to hit for a big payout.

MLS Player Props - Shot Party

Parlay: Kelvin Yeboah, Brandon Vazquez, Daniel Gazdag, Tai Baribo & Anders Dreyer to each have 2 shots or more +119

Yeboah has taken two or more shots in seven of eight starts this season and is up against a Whitecaps side with one eye on next week's CONCACAF Champions Cup second leg.

Vazquez rattled off seven shots last week and faces a decimated Houston Dynamo squad in a Texas rivalry match that should present multiple opportunities.

Gazdag took a season-high four shots in his Crew debut and it looks like Columbus will be giving him more attacking freedom than he had in Philadelphia. He's in a good spot against one of the worst defenses in the league in San Jose.

Baribo has two or more shots in all but one start this year, and against a shorthanded D.C. side he should see plenty of chances to add to his league leading seven-goal haul.

Dreyer failed to get a shot off for the first time all season last week, which is another reason why the Sub On Play On feature on Bet365 is worth using for player props. His sub promptly fired off a shot not long after entering the match last week, cashing any tickets that had Dreyer with at least one shot involved. RSL ranks near the bottom of the league in multiple defensive categories, and with San Diego back home, expect them to have their foot on the pedal from the start.

