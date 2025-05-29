Aaron Herrera News: Attempts three shots

Herrera recorded three shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against New England Revolution. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 40th minute.

Herrera updated his 2025 high in shots, which he has 12 of this year. Despite zero goals for then, he has been one of D.C. United's best defenders in terms of average output per game.