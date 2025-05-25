Aaron Herrera News: Creates two chances
Herrera crossed five times (two accurate) and created two chances during Saturday's 2-0 loss to New York Red Bulls.
Herrera finished with the second most crosses on the team while leading United with two chances created in the loss. The wing-back has combined for three chances created and eight crosses over his last three starts, but hasn't had a goal involvement since April 19th.
