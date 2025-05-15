Aaron Hickey Injury: Late call to face Fulham

Hickey (hamstring) is a late call for Sunday's match against Fulham, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Aaron is getting closer. He could be involved. He is pushing. There are two games to go."

Hickey looks to be on the verge of a return but just needs to pass some testing to make the squad, with the defender being a late call for Sunday's contest. This would be huge news for the defender who has yet to appear this season due to his injury. He will likely see a bench spot if fit.