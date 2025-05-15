Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Hickey headshot

Aaron Hickey Injury: Late call to face Fulham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Hickey (hamstring) is a late call for Sunday's match against Fulham, according to manager Thomas Frank. "Aaron is getting closer. He could be involved. He is pushing. There are two games to go."

Hickey looks to be on the verge of a return but just needs to pass some testing to make the squad, with the defender being a late call for Sunday's contest. This would be huge news for the defender who has yet to appear this season due to his injury. He will likely see a bench spot if fit.

Aaron Hickey
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now