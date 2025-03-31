Fantasy Soccer
Aaron Hickey Injury: Playing with B Team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Hickey (hamstring) started in Monday's academy match against Fleetwood Town.

Hickey is not expected to be available Wednesday after playing for the B Team on Monday, but it seems the Scottish right-back is trending in the right direction. He's yet to log an appearance in the 2024/25 season due to recurrent fitness issues, but he'll hope to get some minutes at some point before the end of the campaign.

