Aaron Hickey Injury: Playing with B Team
Hickey (hamstring) started in Monday's academy match against Fleetwood Town.
Hickey is not expected to be available Wednesday after playing for the B Team on Monday, but it seems the Scottish right-back is trending in the right direction. He's yet to log an appearance in the 2024/25 season due to recurrent fitness issues, but he'll hope to get some minutes at some point before the end of the campaign.
