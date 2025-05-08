Aaron Hickey Injury: Possibility to play again

Hickey (hamstring) has played 60 minutes with the B team and is a possibility for the final two games of the season, accoridng to manager Thomas Frank. "Aaron is getting closer. He played 60 minutes for the B Team on Monday. He's just short of being involved in the next squad, but let's see for the last two games. It's about building him."

Hickey is seeing a positive statement as the club heads into the final stages of the season, as he could be seeing a return this season after not playing once due to his injury. That said, he could see his chance to play in the final two games of the season, either against Fulham on May 18 or against Wolves on May 25. This would be a good sign for the defender, as he can then ensure his fitness for next season and not have to worry about it during the offseason.