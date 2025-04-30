Fantasy Soccer
Aaron Hickey headshot

Aaron Hickey Injury: Training fully with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2025 at 2:01am

Hickey (hamstring) is training fully with the team but the clash against Nottingham Forest on Thursday is coming too soon, coach Thomas Frank said in a press conference.

Hickey has been training fully with the team and things are looking positive for him according to his coach. He could be back available for Sunday's clash against Manchester United if everything goes as planned. If he features in that game, it would be his first minutes of the season.

Aaron Hickey
Brentford
