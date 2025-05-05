Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Aaron Hickey headshot

Aaron Hickey News: Starting with U21 team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Hickey (hamstring) is starting with the U21 team on Monday for the game against Barnsley FC Academy, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Hickey trained fully with the team last week and is in the starting lineup for the U21 game against Barnsley FC Academy confirming he has recovered from his hamstring injury. It is unclear if he will appear for the senior team this season but he will likely rebuild his fitness ahead of pre-season.

Aaron Hickey
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now