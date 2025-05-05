Aaron Hickey News: Starting with U21 team

Hickey (hamstring) is starting with the U21 team on Monday for the game against Barnsley FC Academy, confirming he has recovered from his injury.

Hickey trained fully with the team last week and is in the starting lineup for the U21 game against Barnsley FC Academy confirming he has recovered from his hamstring injury. It is unclear if he will appear for the senior team this season but he will likely rebuild his fitness ahead of pre-season.