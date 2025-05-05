Fantasy Soccer
Aaron Long headshot

Aaron Long News: Makes nine clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Long made nine clearances during Saturday's 2-0 win over Houston.

Long had another dominant display at the heart of the defense, imposing his will against opposing forwards and pacing all players in clearances. This was the third game with nine or more clearances for the center-back, who would become an elite fantasy asset if he starts putting up such numbers more regularly.

Aaron Long
Los Angeles Football Club
