Aaron Martin News: Delivers again versus Atalanta
Martin assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (five accurate) and seven corners in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Atalanta.
Martin recorded his third straight assist by connecting with Andrea Pinamonti with a long delivery from the left wing. He's up to seven in the season thanks to the late push. He also paced his side in multiple offensive categories because of a few precise set pieces. He has notched eight tackles (six won), eight key passes, 32 crosses (11 accurate) and 19 corners in the last five games.
