Aaron Martin News: Dishes out assist against Napoli

Martin assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate), one clearance and one chance created in 31 minutes in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Napoli.

Martin started on the bench amid some rotation but still made his presence felt off the bench, setting up Johan Vasquez with a long cross from the left wing for his second assist in a row. It's his sixth in the season, with most coming in 2025. He has notched four key passes, 27 crosses (six accurate), 13 corners and eight tackles (six won) in the last six matches.