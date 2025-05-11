Aaron Ramsdale News: Clean sheet against City

Ramsdale made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Manchester City.

Ramsdale saw a clean sheet Saturday that no one saw coming, as he registered four saves on his way to keeping the former champs out of the net. This marks only his third clean sheet of the season, with his last coming Jan. 12. He will have a tough time seeing another in the two remaining games this season, facing Everton and Arsenal.