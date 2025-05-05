Aaron Ramsdale News: Concedes twice in defeat

Ramsdale made two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss against Leicester City.

Ramsdale repelled two of four Leicester City shots on target Saturday as Southampton fell in a 2-0 defeat. Over his last five starting appearances, Southampton's starting keeper has made 20 saves (two penalty saves) and five clearances while conceding 11 goals. Ramsdale is likely to retain his place in the starting XI as the Saints continue to wind down a disappointing season Saturday when they host Manchester City.