Aaron Ramsdale News: Concedes two goals

Ramsdale registered two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Everton.

Unsurprisingly, Ramsdale was unable to make it two clean sheets in a row in goal for Southampton. Before the goalkeeper's miserable 2024-25 season comes to a close, he will take on his former club Arsenal at home. In Ramsdale's previous home appearance, he maintained a clean sheet against the defending champions, a brief moment of success hoping to be replicated on May 25.