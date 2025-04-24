Aaron Wan-Bissaka Injury: Set for return

Wan-Bissaka (toe) is an option for Saturday's match against Brighton, according to manager Graham Potter. "Long-term absentees will still be there, but Aaron Wan-Bissaka should be back and should be available for the squad."

Wan-Bissaka is on the mend this week after missing the club's last contest due to a toe injury, as he is now an option for Saturday's contest against the Seagulls. This is good news for the club, as he is their regular starter on the right flank. That said, he will look to see that spot back immediately Saturday.