Aaron Wan-Bissaka headshot

Aaron Wan-Bissaka News: Assists Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Wan-Bissaka assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

Wan-Bissaka recorded his third assist of the season Sunday as he set up Jarrod Bowen's strike in the 28th minute which tied the match at 1-1. It was the only chance he created in the match and he also recorded six crosses, although none of them were accurate. On the defensive end he won two tackles, intercepted one pass and won seven duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka
West Ham United
More Stats & News
