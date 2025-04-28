Abdallah Dipo Sima News: Scores lone Brest goal

Sima scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 loss against Marseille.

Sima scored Brest's only goal in the 25th minute on Sunday after an assist from Ludovic Ajorque. He was not very active in the attacking third although he recorded three shots. He will look to continue his scoring form of four goals in his last five starts against Montpellier on Sunday.