Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Abdallah Dipo Sima headshot

Abdallah Dipo Sima News: Scores lone Brest goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Sima scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 4-1 loss against Marseille.

Sima scored Brest's only goal in the 25th minute on Sunday after an assist from Ludovic Ajorque. He was not very active in the attacking third although he recorded three shots. He will look to continue his scoring form of four goals in his last five starts against Montpellier on Sunday.

Abdallah Dipo Sima
Brest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now