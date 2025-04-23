Abdon Prats Injury: Could miss remainder of season

Prats could miss the remainder of the season after suffering a calf tear against Barcelona on Tuesday, coach Jagoba Arrasate said in a press conference. "It looks like it's a tear, there, in the calf. It's stuck, and it was a shame, first because of the injury and then also because we had to play with one less player in the last few minutes."

