Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Abdoul Ouattara headshot

Abdoul Ouattara Injury: Could be back against Reims

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Ouattara (undisclosed) has been training with the team on Friday and is likely to be available for Sunday's clash with Reims, according to Ici Alsace.

Ouattara is likely to return to the squad for Sunday's game after recovering from the injury that has kept him out of the last three matches. That said, he has mostly been a bench option this season and should return to that role for the remainder of the season.

Abdoul Ouattara
Strasbourg
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now