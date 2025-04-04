Abdoul Ouattara Injury: Could be back against Reims
Ouattara (undisclosed) has been training with the team on Friday and is likely to be available for Sunday's clash with Reims, according to Ici Alsace.
Ouattara is likely to return to the squad for Sunday's game after recovering from the injury that has kept him out of the last three matches. That said, he has mostly been a bench option this season and should return to that role for the remainder of the season.
