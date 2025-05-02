Abdoulaye Bamba Injury: Late call against Nantes

Bamba (undisclosed) is a doubt for Sunday's clash against Nantes, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in the press conference.

Bamba is doubtful for Sunday's clash against the Canaries for undisclosed reasons. He will likely be assessed after the final training session to determine if he can make the squad. His potential absence would be a big blow for the Angevins since he has been an undisputed starter in defense for the past three months. If he has to miss the game, Florent Hanin could potentially replace him in central defense on Sunday.