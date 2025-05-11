Abdoulaye Doucoure News: Provides assist in victory

Doucoure assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Fulham.

Doucoure contributed to Everton's midfield stability and helped disrupt Fulham's rhythm by supporting both defensive and offensive transitions. His work rate was instrumental in controlling the midfield battle. He provided the assist for Vitaliy Mykolenko's equalizer in the stoppage time of the first half. It was his second assist of the season in 31 Premier League appearances. He will aim to contribute again on Sunday against Southampton.