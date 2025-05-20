Abdoulaye Doucoure News: Set to leave Everton

Doucoure will exit Everton following the end of his contract after the season, accoridng to his club.

Doucoure has reached the end of his tenure with Everton, as the midfielder will look for a new club despite being offered an extension by the Toffees after five seasons with the club. This will be a hard leave for the club, as he has been a regular starter each of the past few seasons and also scored a goal that helped the club remain in the Premier League. In his time with the club, he has made 165 appearances, scoring 21 goals and 12 assists. He will play his final match for the club May 25 against Newcastle.